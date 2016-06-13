We'll bring you the latest at 5 a.m. on the tragic attack in Orl - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

We'll bring you the latest at 5 a.m. on the tragic attack in Orlando

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

We’ll have the latest on the tragedy in Orlando.  Fifty people were killed and another 53 were injured when a gunman entered an Orlando nightclub in what is the worst mass shooting in American history. We’ll hear from witnesses, family members of victims, political leaders and Alabama officials.

And in Los Angeles, police apprehended an Indiana man who told them he was headed to the LA Pride Gay Festival. Officers say he had multiple assault weapons as well as chemicals used to make explosives in his car.

Sherea Harris is live at 5:30 a.m. with reaction from a terror analysis expert who will talk about concerns of possible copycat attacks in Alabama.

