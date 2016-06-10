Would you like a easier drive? Terri tells you about a new group trying to make that happen at 7:10 a.m.

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

At 7:10 a.m., Terri Brewer will tell you about a new Tuscaloosa group that wants to make your drive easier and save millions of taxpayer dollars in the process.

Thousands will be in attendance today in Louisville as the world prepares to say goodbye to Muhammad Ali. The boxing legend’s memorial service is scheduled for today and President Bill Clinton and Billy Crystal are expected to attend. We’ll tell you more at 7 a.m.

New this morning, a Midfield man who was wanted on aggravated child abuse charges is now in jail. Dominic Moore turned himself overnight. He is facing charges after his two-year-old son was admitted into Children’s of Alabama and is in intensive care.

