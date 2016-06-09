Clare Huddleston has new information at 5 a.m. on a deadly wreck in Chilton Co.

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

A sad update to a story we've been following on a deadly crash on U-S 82 in Chilton County. State troopers say everyone in the SUV died including an infant and a toddler. Clare Huddleston is following this story and has new information at 5 a.m.

We are learning new information about the former astronaut charged in a crash that killed two young sisters. Terri Brewer is live at 5 a.m. with what court documents say.

Also, Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is preparing for his 3rd day on the witness stand in his own ethics trial.

