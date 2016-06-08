UAB men's basketball adds Texas to non-conference schedule

UAB men’s basketball has added a big-time non-conference game to its road schedule for this season.

The Blazers will travel to Austin, TX to take on the Texas Longhorns at the Erwin Center.

“We are excited for the opportunity to compete against a marquee opponent like Texas,” head coach Robert Ehsan said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Shaka Smart and the way his teams play, so this will be a great challenge for us as we navigate our non-conference schedule.”

Texas finished last season 20-13 and made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

This will be the first meeting ever for the two teams.

