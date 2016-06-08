Darryl, born September 2000, is a happy boy with an infectious smile. He has many friends and enjoys being around older kids as he says they are more fun.

He enjoys playing video games and being outside with friends, playing basketball and football. He seems proud when he talks about being a greeter at church and assisting with the offering. His favorite foods are pancakes, pizza, and French fries.

Darryl receives special education services and needs additional help in math and reading. He has an IEP. He enjoys school but can be disruptive at times.

He receives medication to help control his behavior. During times of change in his life he will regress until he adjusts to the changes in routine.

Darryl wants a family that will keep him safe and will play games with him. He would like to have other children in the home and wants a family that is active.

He enjoys being around animals and says that he would love to have a pet.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.