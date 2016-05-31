Jim Harbaugh fires back at Saban over satellite camps

On Tuesday in Destin, Fla., Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban -- who is not fond of satellite camps, insisting they are all about recruiting -- was asked if Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is to blame for these camps.

"I'm not blaming Jim Harbaugh. I'm not saying anything about him. I'm just saying it's bad for college football. Jim Harbaugh can do whatever he wants to do. I'm not saying anything bad about him if he thinks that's what's best," Saban said.

Harbaugh shot back via Twitter with this message:

"Amazing" to me- Alabama broke NCAA rules & now their HC is lecturing us on the possibility of rules being broken at camps. Truly "amazing." — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) June 1, 2016

Satellite camps are designed to bring potential recruits to one place where coaches from multiple universities can watch them play. Some argue that the camps are a positive for kids who can't afford the money and time it takes to travel to universities.

Saban has criticized the camps in the past as opportunities for out-of-state coaches to poach recruits.

