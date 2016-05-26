Auburn tailback Roc Thomas transferring to JSU

Auburn inked 15 players during the early signing period in December and with eight commitments looking to sign on Wednesday February 7th, National Signing Day.

Auburn announced the signing of nine players Wednesday.

Duane Wilson made one of two free throws with four seconds left to lift Texas A&M to an 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M holds on for 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn

Auburn University Men’s Basketball team isn’t buying into the NCAA Tournament Committee’s projection of the Tigers being a 2 seed and fifth overall in the field.

Our sources have confirmed that Auburn tailback Roc Thomas will transfer to Jacksonville State.

Roc Thomas (9) scores a touchdown. Jacksonville State vs Auburn in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015. Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics

The junior will be eligible to play this fall.

Thomas has seen limited playing time in his two years at Auburn. He’s a former 5-star tailback out of Oxford high school, where he played for John Grass. Grass is now the head coach at JSU.

Thomas won Alabama’s “Mr. Football” award in 2013 when he rushed for over 2,000 yards and 32 touchdowns.

