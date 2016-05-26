Auburn tailback Roc Thomas transferring to JSU - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Auburn tailback Roc Thomas transferring to JSU

Roc Thomas (9) scores a touchdown. Jacksonville State vs Auburn in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015. Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics Roc Thomas (9) scores a touchdown. Jacksonville State vs Auburn in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015. Zach Bland/Auburn Athletics
Our sources have confirmed that Auburn tailback Roc Thomas will transfer to Jacksonville State.

The junior will be eligible to play this fall.

Thomas has seen limited playing time in his two years at Auburn. He’s a former 5-star tailback out of Oxford high school, where he played for John Grass. Grass is now the head coach at JSU.

Thomas won Alabama’s “Mr. Football” award in 2013 when he rushed for over 2,000 yards and 32 touchdowns.

