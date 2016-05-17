Gadsden/Etowah EMA to hold emergency drill May 19

The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency (GECEMA) will hold a severe weather emergency drill Thursday, May 19.

Officials say you may see an increase in vehicles in and around the Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and HealthSouth due to the drill.

They want to reiterate that this is only an exercise and citizens should not be alarmed.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.