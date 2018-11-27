WBRC Good Day Alabama 2017 Mickey’s Weather Kids Contest Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WBRC, LLC P.O. 6 Birmingham, AL 35201 McDonald's, 168 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209, America's First Federal Credit Union, 1200 4th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203, McWane Science Center, 200, 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203 ("Sponsor"). The promotion begins at 4:00AM April 22, 2016 and ends at 9:00AM December 25, 2017. Entries must be received by 9:00am December 25, 2017. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station's viewing area: Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Marion, Marshall, Pickens, Randolph, St. Clair, Shelby, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston, who are 19 years of age or older at the time of entry who are the parent or legal guardian of a child age 5 through 12 at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WBRC, LLC, McDonald's, America's First Federal Credit Union, McWane Science Center, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion.
3. How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Beginning April 22, 2016, parents may register online at wbrc.com. To enter, go to wbrc.com and complete an entry form found under the Contest Tab, Mickey's Weather Kids heading. Entrants must include all information required in order to complete the online entry form, including submitting a statement describing why the entrant thinks his or her child should be selected as Mickey's Weather Kid. Entry constitutes an assignment to Sponsor of all intellectual property rights in the entry materials, if any. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners' names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for online posting, and/or any advertising and publicity without additional compensation. Incomplete entries will be disqualified.
Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.
Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.
By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WBRC-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WBRC-TV may release entrant's personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WBRC-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant's personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).
4. Prize(s). Up to thirty-seven (37) winners will be selected, one (1) per week beginning Monday April 22, 2016 through December 25, 2017, depending on availability of staff. Winner's child will appear on the morning weather segment with WBRC during Friday 7:30 A.M. – 8:00 A.M (or other day or time period determined by WBRC-TV in its discretion). Winner's child will also receive a Mickey's Weather Kids t-shirt, McDonald's Backpack, McDonald's $10 Arch Card, America's First Federal Credit Union $25 VISA Gift Card, and four (4) Passes to McWane Science Center expire March 31, 2017 . Prize is valued at approximately $100.00.
No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.
5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Prize winners will be selected from the qualifying entries submitted that best describe the reason their child should be selected as Mickey's Weather Kid, as determined by WBRC in its discretion. The winning parent or guardian will be contacted at the telephone number provided on the entry form upon registration. If such parent or guardian does not return the call within 24 hours, he/she will no longer be considered a weekly winner, the prize will not be awarded and another participant will be selected as a weekly winner. WBRC will leave a message on such parent's or guardian's answering machine if prompted to do so.
6. Odds of Winning. Odds of winning any prize depend upon the number of eligible entries received and the order in which telephone calls are received.
7. Prize Limitations: Only one (1) winner per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one (1) prize from WBRC-sponsored competitions within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Winners must complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release at the station before child appears on air or they will be disqualified. Winners must show state of Alabama issued identification. If a winner does not return the Certification of Eligibility and Release within the designated time period, then that prize will not be awarded. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winners. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. The Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.
8. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license or other appropriate picture state issued identification is required to claim a prize. The winners will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility at the station child appears on air or they will be disqualified.
Winners will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WBRC-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winners will receive a Form 1099 from WBRC-TV if WBRC-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.
Each winner agrees to the use of his or her child's name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WBRC-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's child's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
9. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
10. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WBRC-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WBRC-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion). WBRC may discontinue the contest at any time for any reason.
11. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to P.O. Box 6, Birmingham, AL between April 29, 2016 and January 27, 2017.