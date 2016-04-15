Lane closures planned for I-65 in Cullman this weekend - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lane closures planned for I-65 in Cullman this weekend

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Alabama Department of Transportation has planned some temporary lane closures in Cullman County this weekend.

I-65 will be reduced to one lane on each side of the interstate at Exit 310 for Highway 157 from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. The inside lanes will be closed.

