Tarrant police awarded grant for new equipment

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
TARRANT, AL (WBRC) -

The Tarrant Police Department has been awarded a $6,594 grant to help them purchase new equipment.

The city will purchase new computers for the officers' patrol vehicles, which will help officers look up drivers' license information, vehicle registrations and arrest warrants.

The grant was made available through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

