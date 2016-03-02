What you need to know about helping with storm clean up in near McCalla

Many people have turned out Wednesday to help clean up after two tornadoes touched down in the McCalla area Tuesday night.

But there are some things the McAdory Area Fire District wants you to keep in mind before you head out.

Most importantly, make sure you check in with authorities at the Premier Cinema (4801 Promenade Pkwy, Bessemer, AL 35022) before heading into the neighborhoods.

Emergency personnel will be on hand to organize volunteers and help keep track of where everyone is going. There are still several safety hazards from the storm debris and don't want volunteers to find themselves in a dangerous situation.

Crews have been moving through the hardest hit areas with tarps and chainsaws. If you are a resident and need non-emergency help, call the fire station at 205-425-1028. Families can also pick up cleanup kits at the First Station 1 in McAdory on Pocahontas Road.

Oasis of Praise Church will be open Wednesday through the evening if anyone needs immediate assistance. The church is also taking donations of toiletries and non-perishable snacks. They are located at 6922 Pocahontas Road.

