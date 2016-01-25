High school football players honored at the 2015 WBRC FOX6 Sideline All-Stars Banquet

Some of the top high school football players in the country are right here in Alabama. So Monday night we will shine the spotlight on the best of the best at the 5th Annual WBRC FOX6 Sideline All-Stars Banquet.

As we covered the state's 2015 high school football games, we looked for the best offensive and defensive players in each class.

Monday night, we will recognize the dedication, hard work and talent of these WBRC FOX6 Sideline All-Stars. We also appreciate the coaches, teachers, family and friends who have contributed to their success.

Ben Obomanu, former Auburn Tiger and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, will open the banquet Monday night.

Congratulations to all of our players and check back to this story for details on our defensive and offensive players of the year as well as our coach of the year!

1A Defensive All-Star: Will Harrison, linebacker, Maplesville High School.

1A Offensive All-Star: James Raines, quarterback, Berry High School.

2A Defensive All-Star: Delvin Spruill, defensive end, Pickens County High School.

2A Offensive All-Star: Hunter Grant, quarterback, West End High School.

3A Defensive All-Star: Ben Davis, linebacker, Gordo High School.

3A Offensive All-Star: Taylor Hayes, quarterback, Piedmont High School.

4A Defensive All-Star: Josephus Smith, defensive lineman, Leeds High School.

4A Offensive All-Star: Avery Harris, quarterback, Munford High School.

5A Defensive All-Star: Darius Moore, linebacker, Etowah County High School.

5A Offensive All-Star: Duncan Hodges, quarterback, Mortimer Jordan High School.

6A Defensive All-Star: Alex Medina, linebacker, Walker High School.

6A Offensive All-Star: Tyrrell Pigrome, quarterback, Clay-Chalkville High School.

7A Defensive All-Star: P.J. Hall, cornerback, Hoover High School.

7A Offensive All-Star: Jarrion Street, tailback, Hewitt-Trussville High School.

