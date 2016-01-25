Bessemer police charge man in armed robbery at Milo's

Bessemer police have charged a man with the armed robbery of a Milo's restaurant.

The crime happened Jan. 17 at 11:40 a.m.

Carvell Tony Brown, 25, of Tuscaloosa is charged with robbery first degree. He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on unrelated charges.

Initially, based on witness statements, police were searching for a white male suspect. Witnesses also originally told officers the suspect fired a shot during the robbery but detectives do not believe this is the case.

