Family reflects on eve of sister's killer's execution

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Alabama is set to execute Christopher Brooks.

He raped and killed JoDeann Campbell in a Homewood apartment on New Year’s Eve in 1992.

“Emotions are pretty high. We are not delighted by any means. It's going to be a very difficult day for everyone concerned,” said Corrine Campbell, one of JoDeann’s sisters.

Wednesday night she, along with her mother and sister, was preparing to go to Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore Thursday. They don't know if they will watch the execution of Brooks. As family members of the victim of the crime, they’re allowed to witness it if they want.

She says emotions and memories of the sister she lost 23 years ago are constantly changing. She's also thinking about the man who killed her sister.

“I hope Mr. Brooks has asked for forgiveness from the Lord … and he's in a peaceful place himself,” said Campbell by phone Wednesday evening.

Brooks' execution could be halted by the U.S. Supreme Court or Alabama Governor Robert Bentley. Wednesday, Bishop Robert J. Baker of the Diocese of Birmingham sent a letter to the governor asking for mercy.

