DA rules victim was justified in fatally shooting abduction, rape suspect

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies investigate the death of a man reportedly killed by a woman who said he abducted her and sexually assaulted her at an apartment on Pebble Creek Parkway in Forestdale. (Source: Judson Garner/WBRC)

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has ruled the shooting of an abduction and sexual assault suspect was justified.

Jefferson County deputies and Adamsville police investigated the original case. They say 25-year-old Jeremy Arnold Ford of Birmingham abducted a woman at gunpoint and raped her.

Investigators say Ford drove to several locations with the suspect under his control. Then, he forced her to drive back to an apartment in Forestdale. It was there that she was able to get control of his gun and shoot him.

