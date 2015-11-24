Father accused of kidnapping son from Vestavia Hills in 2002 indicted on 32 charges

According to Ohio authorities, Bobby Hernandez now faces 32 indictments after they say he kidnapped his son, Julian, from Vestavia Hills in 2002.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty says those indictments cover crimes ranging from kidnapping to interference with custody to tampering with records to forgery.

McGinty says Bobby Hernandez falsified records, including Julian's birth certificate.

"Mr. Hernandez selfishly deprived this child of his mother, and the mother her child," McGinty said. "They lost any chance to bond, nurture and enjoy the benefits of this vital relationship. This indictment should send a strong message to anyone considering stealing their child."

Julian was found safe in Cleveland earlier this month. A school counselor realized Julian was listed on a national missing child database when he told her he was having issues applying to college.

Bobby Hernandez was arrested in Cleveland on November 2.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office announced soon after that they had issued an arrest warrant for Bobby Hernandez on the charge of interference of custody. DA Brandon Falls says once Bobby Hernandez is extradited to Alabama, he will be held without bond.

The police say Hernandez and his mother request privacy during this difficult time.

