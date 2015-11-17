Tuscaloosa PD set to release body cam footage from controversial arrest of UA students

The Tuscaloosa Police Department says on Wednesday, November 18, they will upload body camera footage from a controversial arrest of three University of Alabama students.

The video will be uploaded to the police department's YouTube account sometime before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police. The department warns there is strong language and images in the video.

According to the department, the video was reviewed by the students' attorneys.

Tuscaloosa officers responded to a noise complaint of loud music at the 12th Avenue Place Apartments on Frank Thomas Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 8 shortly after 2 a.m. It was a few hours after Alabama beat LSU 30-16 at home in Tuscaloosa.

Cell phone video of the incident appears to show Tuscaloosa police officers dragging three students from an apartment while tasing one and beating another with a baton, sparking debate about whether officers acted appropriately.

Three officers have also been placed on administrative leave following the arrests.

