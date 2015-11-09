WBRC FOX6 Sideline: Round 2 preview - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WBRC FOX6 Sideline: Round 2 preview

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Teams chasing the state championship in football will take another step Friday night.

Round 2 of the state playoffs is this week and teams will be playing to advance to the Quarterfinals.

Sheldon Haygood will travel to Hoover to see if Vestavia Hills can repeat their upset from earlier this season. And Jeh Jeh will hit the road to Leeds where the Green Wave takes on Montevallo High School.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up this Friday of Sideline:

  • Gardendale at Walker
  • Austin at Briarwood
  • James Clemens at Spain Park
  • Ben Russell at McAdory
  • Blount at Bessemer City
  • Spanish Fort at Northridge
  • Sulligent at Cleveland
  • Muscle Shoals at Minor
  • Guntersville at Hayden
  • Homewood at Clay-Chalkville
  • Pleasant Grove at Alexandria
  • Russellville at Parker
  • Mortimer-Jordan at Wenonah
  • Victory Christian at Berry
  • Oakman at Piedmont

You can stay on top of all the action and even report final scores in the free WBRC Sideline Plus app.

Don’t forget to tune in to WBRC FOX6 Sideline this Friday at 10:08 p.m. for highlights, the Band of the Week, cheerleaders and the Sideline MVP.

