WBRC FOX6 Sideline: Round 2 preview

Teams chasing the state championship in football will take another step Friday night.

Round 2 of the state playoffs is this week and teams will be playing to advance to the Quarterfinals.

Sheldon Haygood will travel to Hoover to see if Vestavia Hills can repeat their upset from earlier this season. And Jeh Jeh will hit the road to Leeds where the Green Wave takes on Montevallo High School.

Here’s a look at what’s coming up this Friday of Sideline:

Gardendale at Walker

Austin at Briarwood

James Clemens at Spain Park

Ben Russell at McAdory

Blount at Bessemer City

Spanish Fort at Northridge

Sulligent at Cleveland

Muscle Shoals at Minor

Guntersville at Hayden

Homewood at Clay-Chalkville

Pleasant Grove at Alexandria

Russellville at Parker

Mortimer-Jordan at Wenonah

Victory Christian at Berry

Oakman at Piedmont

You can stay on top of all the action and even report final scores in the free WBRC Sideline Plus app.

Don’t forget to tune in to WBRC FOX6 Sideline this Friday at 10:08 p.m. for highlights, the Band of the Week, cheerleaders and the Sideline MVP.

Copyright 2015 WBRC. All rights reserved.