Man sentenced to life in prison for death of teen in Anniston

A man is facing charges after the shooting death of an Oxford teenager.

Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh confirms Jerald Bailey was originally charged with murder after the shooting of 17-year-old Broderick Taylor II.

Bailey was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to life in prison.

Authorities say Taylor was shot late one Friday night following a fight on West 15th Street, and that they searched all night long for a suspect. Police say Bailey turned himself in Saturday morning.

Taylor was a student at Oxford High School. On Monday, counselors and ministers met with students and teachers to help them with their grief.

One local minister says Taylor was a good kid from a good family.

"It has to resurrect feelings of pain and suffering, that parents, already of the past, went through. And it's just devastating to see a young man so promising, you know, life be taken at such a young age," Reverend Frederick Durant said.

Taylor's shooting and at least one other crime were discussed at a community meeting at Carver Community Center in Anniston. A prayer vigil was held in remembrance of Taylor.

The Associated Press reports Taylor was the younger brother of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander, who played in a game against the Atlanta Falcons a day and a half later while still grieving his family's loss. Alexander's performance included an interception and a recovered fumble.

