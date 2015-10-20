Email Lydia Hu

Lydia joined WBRC FOX6 News in October 2015 as a weekday reporter and weekend anchor.

Prior to moving to Birmingham, Lydia lived in New York City where she graduated from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism with honors and completed a fellowship with the Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism. She considers herself lucky to have interned with WNBC’s investigative unit.

While it is her passion, journalism is not her first career. Lydia practiced law for 5 years in Maryland and the District of Columbia as a civil litigator. She was a volunteer attorney in Baltimore for victims of domestic violence, often representing them in court to get orders of protection. She is excited to take her legal background in a new direction, finding and telling compelling news stories for the people of Birmingham.

Lydia loves exploring the Birmingham area with her husband and dog. She is eager to hear from you with story ideas or suggestions of great restaurants to try.