Loved ones 'desperate' to find missing man who has dementia

One family is very concerned after their loved one, who has early signs of dementia, disappeared earlier this week.

Family members say Eddie Coleman, 90, was last seen around midnight on Tuesday, October 13. He drove away from his home in the 500 block of 25th Street Southwest in Birmingham in a 2005, silver Chevy Silverado pick up truck.

Coleman's family says he also answers to the nicknames "Cornbread," "Ed" or "Eddie Lee." They say he has a gentle personality and likes to fish.

"He's a very gentle spirit, a God-fearing person. And we just want him home," Coleman's granddaughter, Montiqua Pettway.

Family say Coleman has never left the house like this without telling them where he's going. His family says Coleman has gone missing before. He would tell loved one he was going fishing, but then would be unable to find his way back home.

Now, all his family can do is pray that someone spots Coleman and helps bring him home.

"Granddaddy, if you see this just please come home. You know we love you and we miss you. Just come home," Coleman's other granddaughter, Laquandria Riggs said.

Coleman is a black male, 5' 10" with a dark complexion.

Please call Birmingham police at 205-254-1700 if you see Coleman.

Copyright 2015 WBRC. All rights reserved.