Hoover City Schools to host next rezoning community meeting Nov. 3

Hoover City Schools (HCS) has announced the dates for several community meetings to discuss rezoning in the district.

New Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy will attend and share general details about why the system is considering rezoning.

The system says no specific plan has been designed yet so they will not have maps or proposals to share at the meetings. School leaders hope to have a rezoning plan finalized and approved for the 2016-2017 school year.

The school system says rezoning is an effort to equally distribute students and staff across schools because there are several schools that are either over or under capacity.

Plans to rezone during the 2015-2016 school year met with some opposition by residents. The plans were ultimately halted in February 2015.

Spokesperson Jason Gaston says that at the time, it wasn't logistically possible to approve rezoning plans before August 2015 due to several factors.

Former Superintendent Dr. Andy Craig announced in fall 2014 that he was leaving the district and the system was also under review from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

HCS is still considered a dual school system under a 1965 desegregation order by the U.S. Supreme Court. This means the system must have any rezoning plans reviewed and approved by the DOJ.

Gaston said while HCS discusses rezoning, school leaders are also asking the DOJ to consider them for unitary status, which would remove them from court supervision concerning such decisions.

The community meeting dates are:

Date Schools Location Time Tuesday, Oct. 6 Brock's Gap Intermediate BGIS Campus, 1730 Lake Cyrus Drive, Hoover 35244 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 Trace Crossings Elementary R.F. Bumpus Middle School South Shades Crest Elementary Hoover High School Hunter Street Baptist Church, 2600 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover 35244 6:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 Deer Valley Elementary DVES Campus, 4990 Ross Bridge Parkway, Hoover 35226 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 Bluff Park Elementary Green Valley Elementary Gwin Elementary Shades Mountain Elementary Simmons Middle Green Valley Baptist Church, 1815 Patton Chapel Road, Hoover 35226 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 Greystone Elementary Riverchase Elementary Rocky Ridge Elementary Berry Middle Spain Park High Metropolitan Church of God, 2800 Metropolitan Way, Hoover 35243 7 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WBRC. All rights reserved.