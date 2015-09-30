Hoover City Schools to host next rezoning community meeting Nov. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Hoover City Schools to host next rezoning community meeting Nov. 3

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Hoover Board of Education Building. (Source: WBRC file video) The Hoover Board of Education Building. (Source: WBRC file video)
Source: Vanessa Araiza/WBRC Source: Vanessa Araiza/WBRC
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Hoover City Schools (HCS) has announced the dates for several community meetings to discuss rezoning in the district.

New Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy will attend and share general details about why the system is considering rezoning.

The system says no specific plan has been designed yet so they will not have maps or proposals to share at the meetings. School leaders hope to have a rezoning plan finalized and approved for the 2016-2017 school year.

The school system says rezoning is an effort to equally distribute students and staff across schools because there are several schools that are either over or under capacity.

Plans to rezone during the 2015-2016 school year met with some opposition by residents. The plans were ultimately halted in February 2015

Spokesperson Jason Gaston says that at the time, it wasn't logistically possible to approve rezoning plans before August 2015 due to several factors.

Former Superintendent Dr. Andy Craig announced in fall 2014 that he was leaving the district and the system was also under review from the Department of Justice (DOJ). 

HCS is still considered a dual school system under a 1965 desegregation order by the U.S. Supreme Court. This means the system must have any rezoning plans reviewed and approved by the DOJ. 

Gaston said while HCS discusses rezoning, school leaders are also asking the DOJ to consider them for unitary status, which would remove them from court supervision concerning such decisions.

The community meeting dates are:

DateSchoolsLocationTime
Tuesday, Oct. 6Brock's Gap IntermediateBGIS Campus, 1730 Lake Cyrus Drive, Hoover 352446:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8

Trace Crossings Elementary

R.F. Bumpus Middle School

South Shades Crest Elementary

Hoover High School

Hunter Street Baptist Church, 2600 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover 352446:45 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19Deer Valley ElementaryDVES Campus, 4990 Ross Bridge Parkway, Hoover 352266:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3

Bluff Park Elementary

Green Valley Elementary

Gwin Elementary

Shades Mountain Elementary

Simmons Middle 

Green Valley Baptist Church, 1815 Patton Chapel Road, Hoover 352266:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 12

Greystone Elementary

Riverchase Elementary

Rocky Ridge Elementary

Berry Middle

Spain Park High

Metropolitan Church of God, 2800 Metropolitan Way, Hoover 352437 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly