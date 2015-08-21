2 killed in Tuscaloosa County wreck

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two Coker residents on August 20.

The crash happened on Dream Lake Road, two miles north of Woodstock, at 8 p.m.

The victims have been identified as Lisa Green Bush, 52 and Robert Oran Bush, Jr., 24. They were killed when their vehicle ran off the road and overturned in a body of water, according to troopers.

The investigation continues.

