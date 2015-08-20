Man, woman charged with human trafficking in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a man and woman accused of trafficking a minor female for prostitution at a hotel in the western part of the city.
Police said vice officers conducted an operation on Thursday, Aug. 13 to fight criminal activity on the Back Page website, a site known for advertising prostitution and other illegal activities.
Officers arrested Dominic Pruitt, 32, and Sheavonne Young, 28, both of Birmingham. Pruitt is charged with commercial sex and human trafficking and Young is charged with dangerous drugs and human trafficking.
Police say the victim is from Ensley and is getting help from DHR and The Wellhouse, a nonprofit organization that rescues and works with human trafficking victims.
