Countdown to Sideline: Homewood High football preview

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - "Our kids are hungry to take it to the next step with this thing," says Homewood coach Ben Berguson.
The Patriots have won 9 games three straight years along with 3 straight region titles.
The defense will be led again by last year's FOX6 6A defensive player of the year, Griffin Gentry. "He's a great leader on the field. He really leads by example. He led our team last year with over a hundred tackles and those are real impressive numbers for a D-end," Berguson says.
As for the offense, Berguson expects to throw the ball a little more. Quarterback Carson Griffis is back for another year and Berguson says they had a great summer competing in the 7-on-7's.
Homewood opens the season at Decatur on August 21.
