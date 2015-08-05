Watch select high school football games on Bounce 6.2 this fall

This fall, WBRC FOX6 is excited to air several high school football games on Bounce 6.2.

And of course we'll have coverage of games around the state each Friday for WBRC FOX6 Sideline! Watch the show live each Friday at 10:08 p.m. and keep up with scores and rewatch the show in our free WBRC Sideline Plus app.



The 10th Annual Champions Challenge

8/21/2015 Friday 7–10 p.m. Madison Academy vs. Leeds 8/22/2015 Saturday 5-7:30 p.m. Glenco vs. Gordo 7:30-10:30 p.m. Carver-Montgomery vs. Bob Jones

Fall 2015 – Regular Season Games of the Week:

10/1/2015 Thursday 7-10 p.m. West Point @ J.O. Johnson (5A) 10/8/2015 Thursday 7-10 p.m. Foley @ Murphy (7A) 10/15/2015 Thursday 7-10 p.m. Dothan @ Carver (6A) 10/22/2015 Thursday 7-10 p.m. Central-Phoenix City @ Enterprise (7A) 10/29/2015 Thursday 7-10 p.m. Hamilton @ James Clemens (5A-7A)

Fall 2015 – Playoffs:

11/6/2015 Friday Time TBD Bessemer City vs. Park Crossing 11/13/2015 Friday Time TBD Playoff Game (Teams/Class TBD) 11/20/2015 Friday Time TBD Quarter-Final (Teams/Class TBD) 11/27/2015 Friday Time TBD Semi-Final (Teams/Class TBD)

2015 Alabama High School Football Super 7*

12/2/2015 Wednesday Time TBD Class 1A* 12/3/2015 Thursday Time TBD Class 2A-4A* 12/4/2015 Friday Time TBD Class 5A-7A*

*Two of the Alabama Super 7 morning/afternoon games will air on WBRC, FOX6 (6.1). Which games and the actual schedule will be determined closer to air date.

List of Bounce 6.2 providers*:

Bessemer Bright House Networks Channel 226 or 363 Birmingham Bright House Networks Channel 226 or 363 Birmingham Metro Charter Communications Channel 81 or 192 Blount County Charter Communications Channel 192 Cullman Charter Communications Channel 174 Gadsden Comcast Channel 220 Jasper Charter Communications Channel 192 Northport Charter Communications Channel 81 or 192 Oneonta OTELCO Channel 85 Talladega Charter Communications Channel 192 Tuscaloosa Comcast Channel 220

*Not available on DISH Network, DirecTV or AT&T U-Verse

