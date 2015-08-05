Watch select high school football games on Bounce 6.2 this fall - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Watch select high school football games on Bounce 6.2 this fall

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

This fall, WBRC FOX6 is excited to air several high school football games on Bounce 6.2.

And of course we'll have coverage of games around the state each Friday for WBRC FOX6 Sideline! Watch the show live each Friday at 10:08 p.m. and keep up with scores and rewatch the show in our free WBRC Sideline Plus app.
 

The 10th Annual Champions Challenge

8/21/2015Friday7–10 p.m.Madison Academy vs. Leeds
8/22/2015Saturday5-7:30 p.m.Glenco vs. Gordo
7:30-10:30 p.m.Carver-Montgomery vs. Bob Jones

Fall 2015 – Regular Season Games of the Week:

10/1/2015Thursday7-10 p.m.West Point @ J.O. Johnson (5A)
10/8/2015Thursday7-10 p.m.Foley @ Murphy (7A)
10/15/2015Thursday7-10 p.m.Dothan @ Carver (6A)
10/22/2015Thursday7-10 p.m.Central-Phoenix City @ Enterprise (7A)
10/29/2015Thursday7-10 p.m.Hamilton @ James Clemens (5A-7A)

Fall 2015 – Playoffs:

11/6/2015FridayTime TBDBessemer City vs. Park Crossing
11/13/2015FridayTime TBDPlayoff Game (Teams/Class TBD)
11/20/2015FridayTime TBDQuarter-Final (Teams/Class TBD)
11/27/2015FridayTime TBDSemi-Final (Teams/Class TBD)

2015 Alabama High School Football Super 7*

12/2/2015WednesdayTime TBDClass 1A*
12/3/2015ThursdayTime TBDClass 2A-4A*
12/4/2015FridayTime TBDClass 5A-7A*

*Two of the Alabama Super 7 morning/afternoon games will air on WBRC, FOX6 (6.1). Which games and the actual schedule will be determined closer to air date.

List of Bounce 6.2 providers*:

BessemerBright House NetworksChannel 226 or 363
BirminghamBright House NetworksChannel 226 or 363
Birmingham MetroCharter CommunicationsChannel 81 or 192
Blount CountyCharter CommunicationsChannel 192
CullmanCharter CommunicationsChannel 174
GadsdenComcastChannel 220
JasperCharter CommunicationsChannel 192
NorthportCharter CommunicationsChannel 81 or 192
OneontaOTELCOChannel 85
TalladegaCharter CommunicationsChannel 192
TuscaloosaComcastChannel 220

*Not available on DISH Network, DirecTV or AT&T U-Verse

