Countdown to Sideline: Leeds High football preview

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - "It's a special feeling to have a guy like Tadarryl Marshall at the helms that you don't have to worry about making the big mistakes... and then he can turn around and hand the ball to Tre Nation," says Leeds coach Keith Etheredge.
Those two will be the dynamic duo at Leeds this year as the Greenwave try to win their second straight state 4A title.
It won't be easy. You know the old saying 'It's easier to climb the mountain than to stay there'. This Leeds team is now the hunted and will get everyone's best shot.
"If you want us, we want you. We're not scared of anybody, but we respect everybody," says Marshall. Marshall has committed to play for Butch Jones at Tennessee.
"That just makes me and the team work harder," adds Nation. "We know we're a big target, but we gotta be ready for whoever comes to play us."
Leeds opens the season on August 21 against Madison Academy in Montgomery at Cramton Bowl.
