Kidnapping, fatal shooting suspect faces capital murder charge

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and the Hale County Sheriff's says that a kidnapping and fatal shooting suspect has been captured in Greene County.

Suspect John Barry Hubbard was caught at a Travel Inn motel, very close to I-20/59 near Union, shortly before 8 p.m. He is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Murphy Carpenter, and killing her sister on Tuesday in Bibb County.

The Hale County Sheriff's Office says Carpenter is OK.

Officials say Carpenter visited a restaurant across the street from the motel to order food. She alerted management that she had been kidnapped and they called 911.

Law enforcement officials held a brief press conference around 10 p.m. They said Hubbard was taken into custody without incident. They did not take questions from the media.

ALEA State Trooper Reginald King confirms Hubbard is being detained at the Green County Jail where he faces capital murder and kidnapping charges.

"Since the initial call for assistance ALEA has worked closely with our law enforcement partners. Tonight, we were able to successfully locate and apprehend the suspect and safely rescue the victim," said Secretary of Law Enforcement Spencer Collier. "We will continue to use our resources to assist municipal and county agencies with the state's public safety mission."

Multiple agencies focused their search Tuesday and Wednesday in a 20-25 mile search radius around Ingate Pass, which includes a national forest, Moundville and areas of Hale County. Authorities say Hubbard has ties to those areas.

The search for Hubbard moved into Hale County on Tuesday night and intensified in the city of Greensboro, Hale County Sheriff Ken Ellis confirmed. Investigators set up a command center in the Hale County Jail on Wednesday.

Authorities searched for Hubbard on the ground and by air with the help of two helicopters that landed outside the Hale County Jail.

Bibb County deputies said on Tuesday that Hubbard may be hiding in the Oakmulgee National Park, which also extends into Hale County.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office obtained and executed a search warrant for Hubbard's home late Tuesday night, but Sheriff Hannah says investigators "didn't find anything substantial."

District Attorney Michael Jackson says that the shooting victim, identified as Kandi Murphy, passed away at DCH Regional Medical Center.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now the lead agency handling the investigation. They have been assisted by the Bibb County Sheriff's Department, the Hale County Sheriff's Office, the Moundville Police Department, the Greensboro Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

