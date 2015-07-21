U.S. women's soccer team to play Australia at Legion Field on September 20

The United States Women's National Team celebrates with the trophy after they beat Japan 5-2 in the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The World Cup champion U.S. women’s soccer team will play Australia at Legion Field on September 20.

This will be the fourth game on a 10-match victory tour after winning the World Cup earlier this month.

The match will start at 1:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. on ussoccer.com. Prices have not been announced yet. They’re also available by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at all Ticketmaster ticket centers. Tickets won’t be sold at Legion Field except on the day of the event.

This will be the first time the U.S. women have played in Alabama in over seven years since they beat Australia at Legion Field in 2008.

Chattanooga, Detroit and Pittsburgh area also on the tour. The six remaining cities and dates will be announced some time in the future, according to the Alabama Sports Foundation.

