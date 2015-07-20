Trader Joe's pushes back Birmingham store opening date

UPDATE: Trader Joe's announced on September 11 that the Birmingham location will now open on October 13 at 8 a.m.

The store is located at 209 Summit Boulevard near the Barnes & Noble bookstore.

The Summit management says they are "thrilled" to add Trader Joe's to their property as it has been one of the most popular requests to add to the Birmingham shopping scene.

After the store opens, the company will mail out copies of the Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer, which features a selection of Trader Joe's products.

Customers can expect to find an array of domestic and imported foods and beverages including fresh baked artisan breads, Arabica bean coffees, international frozen entrées, 100 percent juices, fresh crop nuts, deli items, and vitamins and supplements, as well as the basics, like milk and eggs.

