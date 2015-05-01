Fairfield PD arrest man for murder in April 29 shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fairfield PD arrest man for murder in April 29 shooting

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
Willie Brown III. (Source: Fairfield PD) Willie Brown III. (Source: Fairfield PD)
FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) - Fairfield police have arrested and charged a man in the fatal shooting of Christopher Brown on Wednesday, April 29.

Willie Lee Brown III, 28, is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Police say they could make more arrests as the investigation continues.

Christopher Brown was shot and killed at a strip mall in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Drive at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police released several surveillance pictures in the hopes of tracking down the suspects.

