Fairfield PD arrest man for murder in April 29 shooting

Fairfield police have arrested and charged a man in the fatal shooting of Christopher Brown on Wednesday, April 29. Willie Lee Brown III, 28, is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His is being held on a $75,000 bond.Police say they could make more arrests as the investigation continues.Christopher Brown was shot and killed at a strip mall in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Drive at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.Police released several surveillance pictures in the hopes of tracking down the suspects.