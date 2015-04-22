Customize your WBRC News app experience

WBRC FOX6 News is now sending multiple types of push alerts through our app and you are able to select the types of alerts you would like to receive.

All you have to do is open our app and open the CATEGORIES menu. Once you are in the menu, at the bottom right of the menu, click on the SETTINGS wheel. Then you will be able to tap the ON or OFF button for the alerts of your choosing.

The categories are:

BREAKING

WEATHER

SPORTS

TRAFFIC

WAKEUP

PROGRAMMING

CONTESTS

OTHER

The app defaults to ON for all content categories, so if you would like to receive all notifications, you don't need to do anything.

This is for the mobile news app only. Breaking news emails and 24247 text messages will be delivered as usual.

