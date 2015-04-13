Pickens County Schools offers counseling for students after bus driver's death

Some Pickens County School students had a tough time coming back to school on Monday morning.

Many of them learned for the first time that Hood had died from her injuries.

Hood's bus route included Pickens County High School. Folks there expressed what she meant to them with this message on the school's sign.

"As tragic as this has been, we feel blessed that a veteran bus driver made the ultimate sacrifice and protected our kids," Chapman said.

Chapman said counselors and clergy were invited to Pickens County High School and at Reform Elementary School to talk to kids about coping with Hood's death.

Children at the elementary school are signing a cardboard cutout in the form of a bus to give to Hood's family.

Chapman choked up talking about this morning's meeting with Hood's fellow bus drivers.

"As you can imagine, it was a very emotional meeting. They have a comradery. Again, she was a 28-year veteran. So that got very emotional," Chapman said.

Friday's bus crash sent 14 students to the hospital. Three of them were admitted but only one student is still in hospital.

Chapman said she is listed in good condition at Children's Hospital of Birmingham.

Funeral arrangements for Sharon Hood are still pending.

