Bus driver dies after Pickens County school bus crash

The driver of a Pickens County School bus involved in an accident with an SUV has died.

Jamie Chapman, Superintendent of Pickens County Schools, identified the driver as Sharon Hood. He announced her passing in a statement posted on the districts' Facebook account.

The statement said the following:

"It is with a heavy heart that the Pickens County Board of Education and its Superintendent announce the loss of one of our veteran bus drivers, Mrs. Sharon Hood, as a result of a motor vehicle accident yesterday in Pickens County. She was a dedicated and hard working driver who loved and cherished the children she transported each day. Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband and family as well as with all members of the Pickens County School System family. The family of Mrs. Hood appreciates all those who have expressed their concerns and condolences and ask everyone to respect their need for privacy at this time. The family will soon announce the arrangements for Mrs. Hood. Thank you, Jamie Chapman Superintendent"

The wreck occurred near Ethelsville on County Road 30 and County Road 35 around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesperson Reginal King.

Karla Owen, who is listed as a teacher at Reform Elementary School, says the students on the bus attend Reform Elementary School and Pickens County High School.

Fourteen students were on the bus along with the driver. Only the driver was in the SUV and King says all 16 people have been transported to hospitals.

King says injuries range from minor to serious. Emergency responders from Alabama and eastern Mississippi helped the injured.

The victims were taken to hospitals in Columbus, Miss., Carrollton and Birmingham.

