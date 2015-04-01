9-year-old upgraded to serious condition after Tuscaloosa Co. dog attack

A pit bull that attacked a 9-year-old boy at a home in Tuscaloosa County has been euthanized, according to the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.

Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit investigators responded to the dog attack on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Garden Hill Drive in Tuscaloosa County.

Investigators said 9-year-old Titus Wilkerson was walking home from school when he was attacked by a loose pit bull.

Wilkerson suffered injuries to his head, face, abdomen and legs and was airlifted to Children's of Alabama in Birmingham. He underwent surgery Wednesday night and is expected to survive. He was upgraded from critical to serious condition Friday morning.

He is also expected to need additional medical treatment for his injuries.

The pit bull, which belonged to someone who lives nearby, was transported to the county animal shelter.

On Thursday, an animal shelter spokesperson said the dog's owner signed him over to them. The dog was considered a dangerous dog and a rabies suspect, and when that is determined, they are put to sleep.

The dog's body will be sent to the health department for testing.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission adopted the Alabama State Law Regarding Dogs Running at Large in June 2003. A violation of that law is considered a misdemeanor.

Officials have not said if charges will be filed.

The investigation continues.

On Thursday night, Titus' baseball teammates held a prayer vigil for his recovery.

An account has been set up in Titus' name at Bank of Tuscaloosa for those who would like to help him during his recovery.

If you are in Birmingham and would like to donate, you can still do so through First Commercial Bank. Just let the FCB bank know the Titus Wilkerson account was originally set up at the Bank of Tuscaloosa.