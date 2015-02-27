Evening news headlines

Greetings from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! Here are the stories we're working on for you tonight:

Teen dies in shooting

Birmingham police are investigating a triple shooting that's left one teen dead and two others injured. We'll have the latest details at 9 and 10.

Deadline looms

In a developing story, Congress is working into the night to avoid shutting down the Department of Homeland Security. All day long, Congress couldn't agree on a funding measure to keep the department open. So what happens in our area if DHS shuts down? Christy Hutchings is talking to local law enforcement officials about what their jobs might look like tomorrow morning if the funding bill doesn't pass.

Vandal does damage in Clay-Chalkville

And someone enjoyed themselves a little too much in this week's snow in the Clay-Chalkville area. A vandal did donuts in the high school parking lot that threw mud on the school and several local businesses. Tonight at 10 John Huddleston is looking at the damage and the search to find the donut driver.





