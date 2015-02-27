Alabama senior Sharin Rivers has torn ACL

The following is from the University of Alabama Athletics Department:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball senior guard Sharin Rivers suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee, head coach Kristy Curry announced on Friday.

Rivers went down late in the first half of the Crimson Tide's final home game of the 2015 season Thursday night against Florida and was helped from the floor.

The Huntsville, Ala., native played in 58 career games in the crimson and white, 20 of which she started in. Rivers scored double figure points five times, including a career best 18 twice. She led Alabama in steals and assists 10 times and in scoring twice. One of her more memorable performances came just weeks ago when she hit the go-ahead three-pointer to help the Tide to its victory over Missouri on February 12. She was also instrumental in several of Alabama's SEC wins last season, including the games against LSU, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Georgia and Missouri.

Rivers is scheduled to graduate in May with a degree in exercise science.

