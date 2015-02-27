Smile Mike!

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama today:?JEH JEH LIVE-
Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Zamora Temple for the Birmingham Area Mothers of Multiples Twice as Nice Sale. Over one
hundred families contribute gently used infant, children's, and adult clothing, equipment, toys, books, videos, housewares, electronics, and more. The public sale runs tonight from 5-9pm and tomorrow from 8am until 12:30pm. Several items are marked half price tomorrow. No strollers, bags, or baskets are allowed. A shopping bag will be provided. No children under 10 are allowed on the sales floor during the public sale tonight. Cash, Visa, and Mastercard are accepted but credit card purchases insure a transaction fee. For more information on the sale and the Birmingham Area Mothers of Multiples, visit https://www.bigtent.com/groups/bamomal/garage.asp
Mike talked with Alan Alexander from the Birmingham Business Journal about local business headlines. They discuss Birmingham's health care scene, development of downtown buildings, and the demand for high tech trained employees. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com
Lee Sentell joined us to explain The Year of Alabama BBQ. The Alabama Tourism Department kicks off its 2015 campaign this weekend during the Food Media South event in Birmingham. The tourism campaign focuses on Alabama's barbecue heritage, award-winning restaurants and talented pit masters. Highlights of the campaign include the website www.alabamabbq.com
, a new smart phone app that alerts users when they are getting close to one of the state's top barbecue restaurants, a photo exhibit of legendary pit masters, a new documentary film about the state's barbecue culture and the announcement of the first inductees into the Alabama Barbecue Hall of Fame. The website www.alabamabbq.com
helps travelers discover some of the state's best places for ribs, pulled pork and chicken barbecue. The website features a barbecue themed road trip and has a calendar listing of top barbecue events across the state including the BBQ & Blues Cook-Off in Foley on March 21, the Tri-State BBQ Festival in Dothan on April 10 and the Whistlestop Festival in Huntsville on May 1. The website also links to the new smart phone app “Alabama BBQ Trail” that can be downloaded for free and has information on more than 75 barbecue restaurants in 52 cities and towns across the state. The app has background on each of the restaurants and their best dishes. It will also allow users to set an alert so their phone will notify them when they are within 20 miles or less of one of their chosen barbecue spots. The app is based on the book Alabama Barbecue: Delicious Road Trips that was released last fall and is available at Books-A-Million and online at Amazon.com
. More information about The Year of Alabama Barbecue can be found online at www.alabamabbq.com
Christie Dedman showed us how to make a LEGO mini-figure head storage container out of protein shake containers. You can strip the label, paint the containers yellow with 50 cent acrylic yellow paint from Walmart using a foam brush. After three coats per container let it dry, then add black puffy paint (97 cents) in facial expressions. You can use Google images to locate mini-figure expressions.) Then draw an outline on the container, then we filled it in with the paint. If you mess up, no worries. Let it dry, then scratch off the mistake and touch-up the area. She also told us about Montevallo's Arbor Day tomorrow from 9 am-noon. There is a free 1,000 trees and tree seedlings giveaway at Orr Park Go here to learn more.: http://montevallo.homestead.com/arborboard.html
. UAB's men basketball tickets for Saturday's game are $5. It starts at 2 pm at Bartow Arena. They are playing Middle Tennessee. Visit www.uabsports.com
to order online. And she offered a full list of consignment sales going on this weekend across the Birmingham-area and beyond. Just visit her website at http://christiededman.com/
Kelly Garrison joins us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to an American Alligator. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to birminghamzoo.com
- Killer Beaz continues to use his successful formula of high energy with universal appeal as one of the nation's top comics touring theatres and large clubs throughout the country. “Save Up!” Find out more about this "King of Comedy!" as he is hailed by the Clarion-Ledger atwww.killerbeaz.com
, and don't miss an opportunity to catch “The Best Buzz in Town”...you'll be stung for life!!! For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Comedy Club Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit stardome.com
