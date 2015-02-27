We made it to Friday!

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

Parts of our viewing area still have treacherous road conditions this morning and schools are still affected! We'll have an update,

The reason for that is the below freezing temperatures not giving the snow and ice a chance to thaw. Mickey will tell us how quickly it's supposed to warm up,

New information this morning on the ISIS executioner seen on many of their released videos,

We talk with Sen. Cam Ward about the upcoming legislative session, including Governor Bentley's proposal to be released later today for tax increases,

Mike Dubberly has another entertaining version of Dub's Dubs at 6:51 a.m.

Comedian Killer Beaz joins us in the studio with a few laughs!

Jeh Jeh checks out some great deals for your kids at the Birmingham Area Moms of Multiples sale.

And we check out some other great deals with our Savvy Shopper!

Plus we visit with Mickey's buddies from the Birmingham Zoo and has a new Weather Kid,

and check out your entertainment and business headlines

We'll try to get your weekend started off right from 4:30 - 9 a.m. on FOX6!

Regards,

Mike Dubberly