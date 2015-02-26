When will it melt?

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

There are slow-moving traffic issues heading north and on secondary roads in northern counties! We'll have constant updates,

Snowfall amounts varied, but some parts of our viewing area got over 8-inches of snow. We'll share some of your pictures,

School delays across the area this morning and some closings as well. We'll have those scrolling at the bottom of the screen,

The AHSAA basketball tournament will be delayed one hour this morning,

Taylor Hicks and Mickey Ferguson created and performed a song about the snow day,

Three people are arrested before leaving the country to join ISIS, including one person in nearby Florida,

Reverend Jessie Jackson joins us at 7:30 to talk about what he's in town for,

Obviously, Mickey will update your forecast this morning which will be warming up soon,

We hope to wake up with you from 4:30 to 9:00-AM on Fox6!

Regards,

Mike Dubberly