Keeping an eye on the roads for you!

This morning on Good Day Alabama:
Winter weather advisories remain in effect this morning. Mickey will have an update on your weather.
The FOX6 Traffic Tracking team is also keeping us updated on road conditions and we have the FOX6 News team in several locations with eyes on the bridges and overpasses,
Several start delays this morning for schools, colleges and some dental offices and businesses. The updated list is on myfoxal.com
Is the Department of Homeland Security in danger of shutting down or playing politics as the Senate considers the budget funding bill without covering the President's executive action on immigration?
Our nutritionist joins us with the truth about fiber and its impact on your waistline!
In Money Tuesday, we explain why it's so important to leave a last will and testament to spare your family a lot of hassle.
Jeh Jeh wraps up Black History Month at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute!
Today marks two years since the death of Kate Ragsdale ... the latest on this unsolved case in Tuscaloosa!
And it's cold but that doesn't mean the fish aren't biting! Reed Montgomery joins us to take your questions about fishing!
Plus we check out what's new in entertainment on store shelves this week,
We hope you wake up with Good Day Alabama on FOX6 from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.!
Regards,
Mike Dubberly
Co-Host, Good Day Alabama
WBRC-TV/Fox6
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.