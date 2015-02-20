Clouds, clouds and more clouds

This morning on Good Day Alabama:

Another cold morning, but Mickey has an update on your weekend forecast that looks warmer, but possibly rainy for the Mercedes Marathon,

A stabbing on an Anniston school bus. We have the latest,

Also, a principal in Blount County is under arrest. We'll tell you why,

An update on the Las Vegas road rage case that left a mother dead,

A story where members of a church choir were robbed,

A wild night of racing at Daytona in the Duals! Larry McReynolds of NASCAR ON FOX joins us with analysis, and tells us what to expect from Sunday's Daytona 500!

Jeh Jeh does a bit of racing of his own on four wheels.... they're just strapped to his feet rather than a car! He catches up with the Tragic City Rollers as they prepare to start a new season of roller derby bouts!

And it's not March yet but still time for a little basketball madness with Alabama High Schools! What you need to know to enjoy some great games in the playoffs next week!

And charcoal... it's not just for grilling anymore! A look at why some people drink it and the health benefits they claim it offers!

Plus we check out your business and entertainment headlines,

We are your fun and factual morning show, from 4:30 - 9 a.m. on FOX6!