Former Locust Fork vice principal pleads guilty to secretly filming nude teen in 2013

A former Blount County high school administrator accused of secretly filming a teenage girl while she showered at his home plead guilty on Friday to the charges.

Former Locust Fork High School assistant principal Tim Clevenger, 48, pleaded guilty of one count of production of child pornography and one county of possession of child pornography. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey says Clevenger recorded video of a nude 14-year-old girl while she was showering in a bathroom at his home in Cleveland in December 2013. He was arrested and charged in February 2015.

"Today is a victory for the victim in this case. She was present in court all week and showed great strength," District Attorney Pamela Casey said.

Clevenger recorded the video from outside his home through the blinds. The DA says the teenage victim didn't know she was being recorded.

Casey said the 14-year-old and Clevenger did not have any kind of inappropriate relationship. The DA wouldn't say anything else about the victim or why she was visiting Clevenger's home in order to protect her identity.

"I will say this. This young lady in no way knew what was going on. And in no way consented to what was going on and in no way put herself in the position where she could of known this was going to happen," Casey said.

The inappropriate material was found on Clevenger's school-issued laptop by the school's IT department. Blount County Schools superintendent James Carr said school officials learned about the incident on Friday, which prompted the investigation.

Clevenger was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, pending the outcome of the investigation by the Blount County District Attorney and Sheriff's Office.

He is charged with aggravated criminal surveillance, possession of obscene material and production of obscene material.

At this time, the video of the 14-year-old is the only victim Clevenger is accused of recording.

Carr says Clevenger has been the assistant principal for 11 years and with the Blount County Schools system for 18 years. He is also the junior high school coach for boys' basketball and football.

Clevenger is a father of two, according to the school's website.