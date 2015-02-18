Evening news headlines

Greetings from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! Here's what we're working on tonight:







Staying warm

Hope you've got a nice fire going or the furnace turned up tonight as we expect potentially record lows overnight! A lot of school systems are delaying the start of school tomorrow and we've got a complete list. J-P Dice will look ahead to our Friday winter weather chances and Megan Hayes is out in the cold to cover Birmingham's efforts to find a warm shelter for the homeless.

Danger behind the wheel

And tonight at 10, it's not just icy roads that can be hazard when you're driving! Remember that group message you replied to? Or that person beside you reading their email? I think it's safe to say most of us could use a visual example of just how bad a distracted/texting driver can be so tonight Sherea Harris is putting one hand on the wheel and the other on her iPhone to see how badly she drives through a road course set up by our own state troopers.

I hope you'll join us for FOX6 News at 9! We'll be on air, online at MyFoxAl.com and in the WBRC News app.

