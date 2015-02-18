Don't stare at the camera, Mickey!

JEH JEH LIVE- February is Black History Month. In celebration, Jeh Jeh catches up with some choirs this month for special music. Today he joined us with the Alexandria High School Choral Program. Mrs. Cathy Spence is in her fourteenth year as Choral Director. Under her direction, the choir has performed for many Alabama Vocal Association events, including the statewide Fall Conference, and has consistently received superior ratings at contests. In the last 14 years, the Choral program has more than doubled in size. The choir competes in the Solo and Ensemble Festival tomorrow at JSU, State Choral Assessments on March 5 at Gadsden City High School, and its annual Spring Concert in late April at Alexandria High School.

ZOO CREW- Mickey visited with Andrea Scherrens from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the river otters. For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com.

COMEDY FOR A CAUSE- Comedy for a Cause benefiting Workshops, Inc. is tomorrow night from 6–8:30pm at Workplay Theatre - 500 23rd Street South in Birmingham. It features nationally renowned comedian Will Marfori, local comedian Deno Posey, music from Cooper Trent, delicious heavy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and a chance to win a trip to Ireland! Tickets are $50 per person. For tickets or more information, visit workshopsinc.org. Will Marfori has Cerebral Palsy and has a great story about his life that goes with his act.

ASK THE DOCTOR- Dr. Gigi Youngblood from Pediatrics East Trussville office discussed fever. Fever occurs when the body's internal "thermostat" raises the body temperature above its normal level. In kids, fevers usually don't indicate anything serious. Fever itself causes no harm and is often the body's way of fighting infections. Although fevers account for 20 percent of all patient visits to the Children's emergency department, they typically can be treated at home. Kids whose temperatures are lower than 102°F often don't require medication unless they're uncomfortable. There's one important exception to this rule: If you have an infant 3 months or younger with a rectal temperature of 100.4°F or higher, call your doctor or go to the emergency department immediately. Even a slight fever can be a sign of a potentially serious infection in young infants. The illness is probably not serious if your child is still interested in playing, eating and drinking well, alert and smiling at you, has a normal skin color, and looks well when his or her temperature comes down. Call the doctor if an older child has a fever of less than 102.2°F but also refuses fluids or seems too ill to drink adequately; has persistent diarrhea or repeated vomiting; has any signs of dehydration such as urinating less than usual, not having tears when crying, less alert and less active than usual; has a specific complaint such as sore throat or earache; still has a fever after 24 hours for kids younger than 2 years or 72 hours in kids 2 years or older; has recurrent fevers, even if they only last a few hours each night; has a chronic medical problem such as heart disease, cancer, lupus, or sickle cell anemia; has a rash; or has pain with urination. Seek emergency care if your child shows any of signs of inconsolable crying, extreme irritability, lethargy and difficulty waking, rash or purple spots that look like bruises on the skin that were not there before the child got sick, blue lips/tongue/nails, bulging outward or sunken inwards or soft spot on the head, stiff neck, severe headache, limpness or refusal to move, difficulty breathing that doesn't get better when the nose is cleared, leaning forward and drooling, seizure, or abdominal pain. Dr. Youngblood also took viewer questions about children's health. For more information, visit www.ChildrensAL.org.

GOOD DAY GARDENING- Fred Spicer, Executive Director of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, joined us to discuss the 2015 Spencer Lecture Series. The 17th annual Spencer Lecture will be held on Thursday, March 5 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the Linn-Henley Lecture Hall at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, it will feature a reception prior to the evening lecture from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. This free annual event brings noted botanist Dan Hinkley to Birmingham Botanical Gardens for an intriguing talk titled “The Life and Times of a Modern Day Plant Hunter.” Seattle based horticulturist and plant explorer Dan Hinkley leads his audience into mountainous regions of the world in search of plants for the gardens of North America and beyond. From his experiences in China, Vietnam, Myanmar, New Zealand, Chile and others, Hinkley will illustrate the process of plant collection, the reasons why it remains important and the end product of good plants growing in his 6.5 acre, zone 8 garden. Hinkley works as a consultant, author, and lecturer and is director of Heronswood Garden in Kingston, Washington. The Spencer Lecture Series is made possible by the Virginia Beeland Spencer Lecture Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham. The fund was started by the late Williams M. Spencer, III in honor of his wife, the late Virginia Beeland Spencer. For more information, please call The Gardens at 205-414-3950 or visit http://www.bbgardens.org/spencer-lecture.php.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, join us to keep up with the forecast and find out how many layers you need to wear! Jeh Jeh catches up with Cinderella and her glass slippers! We get advice from plenty of doctors and experts on your diet..... Tomorrow we talk with the Foodbabe who takes a realistic approach in her new book about how to create the program that works best for you! Need help getting organized? We show you how to start with the mudroom to get you going in the right direction... that's in "Our House." With temperatures possibly hitting single digits in the morning, we show you how to make sure you and your family are prepared for all types of weather! And on a cold day, what better place to be than the beach! We take you on an escape with a chef from Sandestin! And we introduce you to our pet of the week!