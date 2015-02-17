Turns out avocados are REALLY good for you

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama for Feb. 17, 2015:

MONEY TUESDAY- Is a $1 million Umbrella Liability Policy Enough? Woodard Peay with the Welch Group joined us to discuss. An umbrella policy is when the mortgage company requires that you have homeowners insurance which typically offers a level of liability coverage to protect you should someone be injured on your property. If you own a car, the State of Alabama requires that you carry at least a minimal level of liability insurance. If you have accumulated assets, you'll want to make sure that you have enough liability coverage to protect those assets should you have a judgment against you in a lawsuit. This is where an umbrella liability policy comes in. An umbrella policy has a very large deductible, say $300,000 or $500,000. To make sure there is no ‘gap' in your coverage, you must raise the liability coverage on your homeowners and automobile policies to ‘meet' the deductible on the umbrella policy. For more information visit www.welchgroup.com.

And if you are looking for free financial advice or help with a wide array of financial issues, come to the 2015 Alabama Money Expo on Saturday, March 7th at Carver High School. This is a free event offering help in a wide range of financial topics. For more information, visit http://almoneyexpo.com.

BETH K - Foods like olive oil, nuts and avocados get a lot of attention for being “good fats”. But research on these foods continues to show that there may be other things in these foods that are helping your health. The latest study to show this was with avocadoes. UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin says it was a really good study. The participants were 45 overweight or obese people The researchers gave participants 3 different diets – all three were low in saturated fat with most of the fat coming from unsaturated fats. Each group rotated on each diet for 5 weeks each. One diet was low-fat; one was moderate in fat; and one was moderately high in fat and included one avocado a day. One of the things that made this study really strong is that the participants were given their food rather than just being instructed on changing their diets. It was also a randomized controlled study. That means is can show cause and effect. All three diets lowered LDL but the avocado diet lowered LDL the most -13 points compared to 8 and 7 on the other diets - and was also the only diet that also lowered “small particle” LDL – a type of LDL that may be particularly bad for increasing the risk of heart disease. Keep in mind that participants ate one whole avocado every day – that's a lot. One avocado has 250 calories so if you add an avocado – you need to take out something else to avoid gaining weight. But generally eating more avocadoes is a good idea. You can add them to a salad, a sandwich, make guacamole, or eat it straight up! Beth says the bottom line is that plant based fats keep on scoring in research as healthy! She also noted that the study was funded by the Hass Avocado Board.

JOE GIBBS ON NASCAR - On Sunday, February 22, the eyes of the sporting world turn to Daytona for the 57th running of the ‘Great American Race,' which is the kick-off of the 2015 NASCAR season. One of the favorites that will line-up for the Daytona 500 will be sporting a new look – the No. 18 piloted by Kyle Busch. Busch's new car is decked out in bright green to honor the return of M&M'S Crispy after a nearly 10-year hiatus. M&M'S Crispy was first introduced as a limited-edition item in 1998, but were removed from store shelves in 2005. Earlier this year, M&M'S decided to bring Crispy back after repeated requests from fans. Busch and the No. 18 M&M'S Crispy Toyota are poised for another blockbuster season under the watchful eye of team owner Joe Gibbs, as well as new crew chief Adam Stevens, who has partnered with Busch on 19 Xfinity Series wins over the past two years. Catch the Daytona 500 right here on FOX6 on Sunday at Noon!

50 SHADES OF GRAY - "Fifty Shades of Grey" sizzled at the weekend box office. The erotic drama dominated the competition. It inspired travel packages and plenty of products on store shelves. Mike talked with Dr. Misty Smith, LPC, from Convenient Therapy about the impact of the film and its actions and relationship examples. She says this movie is about a lifestyle choice where everyone gets to choose to be a part of it or not be a part of it. If someone has a history of abuse in some way, they might want to avoid this movie though, as it may be a trigger. She says the movie and book are very clear about the contractual agreements. The main character has the means to pursue the female lead in ways that might seem a bit stalkeresk, but the movie is just trying to live up to the book by showing just how "into" her that he is. Expectations taken from this movie can be unrealistic in a couple of ways. Most people don't choose this alternative lifestyle, and many partners are not going to be open to taking experimentation this far. Let it entice your senses, and enhance your intimacy. Don't expect more. Most Women don't date billionaires, so don't expect your man to fly you to Seattle, rent a glider plane, or buy you a new Audi in the first few weeks of dating. Let this movie remind you that keeping things new and exciting and romantic keeps the excitement and romance alive in your own relationships! Many relationships grow stale and boring after a while. We forget to continue to feed that relationship. She says the books were very enticing to your intimate senses. It had romance and excitement. Granted, it is excitement that not all women actually want, but it definitely offers a sense of escapism that many women do want when they are consumed with the responsibilities of work, children, and life. For more information, you can contact Dr. Smith at 205-529-2731 or visit convenienttherapy.com.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, get ready to laugh! Find out how you can enjoy Comedian for a Cause and who it helps! Plenty of sick kids out there these days.... The children's doctor joins us to take your questions about your children's health! Ever cooked with pork belly? We show you a unique idea in the Good Day Kitchen! Mickey takes us to visit his friends at the Birmingham Zoo. And we check out what's going on these days at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day Alabama.