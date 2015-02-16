Evening news headlines

Greetings from the desk of Jonathan Hardison! I hope you're safe and warm tonight. Here's some of the stories we're working on:





Icy weather watch

We've got crews spread out tonight all across our viewing area, especially the northern and northwestern section where we expect to see some potential freezing rain or icy conditions if this cold front comes through before all of the moisture is gone. We've got road temperature sensors to gauge how slick the travel will get, J-P and Wes are hunkered down in the FOX6 StormWarn Center, and just click through here to our website at MyFoxAL.com for the latest school closings and delays.

Finding the safest smoke alarm

Also tonight, reporter Josh Gauntt has an On Your Side Investigation of smoke detectors and how to make sure yours will actually alert you and wake you up when there's danger.

We hope you'll join us for these stories and more tonight starting at 9! Watch us on air, online at MyFoxAl.com or through the WBRC News app.