Breathe deeply...it's Monday

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama for February 16, 2015:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Lakeshore Foundation with help from Carol Kutik on Exercise Monday. Today, Carol discussed the many benefits of yoga and shows some basic poses and ways to modify them. Often people hear the word yoga and think it requires more flexibility than they have, so it is not for them. The opposite is true. Yoga is a great way to increase flexibility in addition to strength, balance and posture. There are many yoga poses that can be adapted to each person's ability and even a few poses can make your body feel wonderful. Yoga places an emphasis on breath. Feeling and controlling our breathing can help us to get the most benefit from our yoga practice. Begin by sitting upright, with good posture. Breathe in through your nose and breath out through our nose. That type of breathing warms the body and gets us ready for the movement to come. Breathe in and out for several repetitions. For more information, call 205-313-7400.

CHICAGO AUTO SHOW - Janice talked with Automotive Expert Mike Caudill about never before seen cars and concept designs being showcased at the The Chicago Auto Show. He shows us the new reveals from Kia, RAM, Cadillac, Mitsubishi and other news coming from the show.

TOY FAIR - This year marks the 112h American International Toy Fair. It is the largest toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere, the third largest in the world and a critical time for the approximately $32 Billion U.S. toy industry including video games. More than 1,600 manufacturers, distributors, importers and sales agents from 30 countries will be showing more than 100,000 toys. Chris Byrne, The “Toy Guy” and content director for TTPM.com - Time to Play Mag - provided insight into this highly competitive, high-stakes industry. He addresses a variety of topics, from business outlook in the current economy, to consumer product and retailing trends—and of course some of the hottest new toys for 2015 that are being officially launched to the trade in the U.S. at this show, though some are already finding their way to store shelves as manufacturers try to get an early jump on the year. For more information viewers can visit www.timetoplaymag.com.

DR. ASA - Janice talked with Dr. Asa Andrew - known as America's Health Coach, MD®. He is also a national best-selling author, radio and TV host, and founder of Diagnosis HOPE, a non-profit dedicated to health education and supporting the uninsured. He has dedicated his life to helping others thrive in their health. Today he discussed six foods that help to lower blood pressure.

1. Eat More Celery - Celery and celery root have been used in Chinese medicine for more than a century to help lower blood pressure. Contains phytochemical called a phthalide that helps relax the arterial walls and lower pressure.

2. Broccoli - Loaded with Vitamin C and Nitric Oxide, it helps to relax the vessels and lower blood pressure.

3. Dandilion - Has been used for centuries to help as a diuretic. It will excrete the sodium and preserve the potassium

4. Salmon - Cold water fish is loaded with heart healthy omega 3 fats that help reduce plaquing in the arteries and reduces fats in the blood/triglycerides

5. Berries - High in potassium, vitamin C , and, fiber.

6. Beans and Peas - Contain high amounts of fiber and B-vitamins such as folate.

For more information, visit http://www.drasa.com/.

