Afternoon news headlines

More counties issue same-sex marriage licenses

There are now 47 counties across Alabama that are issuing same sex marriage licenses. Many made the change today following a ruling in south Alabama yesterday. We'll have the latest on counties in our area tonight on FOX6 News at 5.

Deadly train/truck collision

A veteran Jefferson County employee is dead after a collision involving his dump truck and a train. We're talking with authorities as they investigate what led up to the crash.

Ask the weather experts

The FOX6 StormWarn Team is keeping an eye on possible snow and freezing rain moving in early next week. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. tonight you have an opportunity to ask direct questions to the weather experts through ?MyFoxAl.com? and in the WBRC News app.

